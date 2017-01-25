Mexican president ‘regrets and disapproves’ Trump push for wall

Pena Nieto (Wikipedia Commons)

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday night that he “regrets and disapproves” the push by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The new American leader issued an executive order earlier in the day aiming to speed the construction of the wall.

Pena Nieto did not say whether or not he will attend a summit with Trump in Washington that the White House said would take place on Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres)