Mexican town whose chief earners are in the US worries what happens if they’re sent home
TLACOLULA, Mexico — From her stall featuring regional delicacies, Eufenia Hernandez issued a challenge to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. “If this individual came down here to Oaxaca, we would put him to work,” she said. “Let’s see if he can work as hard as the Mexicans in the north.” Hernandez, a veteran border crosser, having made…
