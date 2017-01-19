Quantcast

Mexico extradites notorious drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to the US

Elizabeth Preza

19 Jan 2017 at 18:09 ET                   
Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted into a helicopter at Mexico City's airport on January 8, 2016 following his recapture (AFP Photo/Alfredo Estrella)
Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is being extradited to the United States, the AP reports.

Guzman—described by the U.S. Federal Government as “the most ruthless, dangerous, and feared man on the planet,”—heads the Sinaloa Cartel, making him the most powerful drug kingpin in the world.

Guzman was arrested by Mexican marines and Federal Police on Jan. 8, 2016; he’s escaped prison twice before, most recently in July2015 when he escaped Mexico’s top-security prison through a tunnel.

In October, a federal judge in Mexico City refused five appeals from the notorious drug kingpin, setting the stage for U.S. extradition. He faces charges in at least six states including drug trafficking, money laundering and murder.

