Mexico says rejects threats against investment after Trump remark

Reuters

06 Jan 2017 at 17:56 ET                   
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico’s government said on Friday it rejects any attempt to use threats to influence investment in the country, one day after Donald Trump said Japanese automaker Toyota would have to pay a hefty tax to produce cars in Mexico for U.S. consumers.

“The Economy Ministry categorically rejects any attempt to influence investment decisions by companies based on fear or threats,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

It made no mention of Toyota or U.S. President-elect Trump.

“Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax,” Trump had said in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
