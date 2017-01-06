Michelle Obama to Muslims, immigrants: ‘This country belongs to you’
WASHINGTON — In her final speech as first lady, Michelle Obama singled out young immigrants and Muslims, many of whom express apprehension about President-elect Donald Trump. “Do not ever let anyone make you feel like you don’t matter, or like you don’t have a place in our American story — because you do,” she said in…
