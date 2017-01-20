Quantcast

Miguel Ferrer — star of ‘RoboCop,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ — dies at 61

Los Angeles Times

20 Jan 2017 at 02:13 ET                   
Miguel Ferrer in 'Twin Peaks'
Miguel Ferrer in 'Twin Peaks'

LOS ANGELES — Miguel Ferrer, an actor with a long list of credits ranging from “Twin Peaks” to his current role on CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died of cancer Thursday. He was 61. A fixture on TV and in movies since the 1980s, Ferrer’s reputation as a scene-stealer began with 1987’s “RoboCop,” where he played Bob…

