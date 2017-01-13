Mike Pompeo promises an apolitical CIA, rejects torture
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
After a period of extraordinary tension between President-elect Donald Trump and the nation’s intelligence community, the president-elect’s pick to run the CIA vowed Thursday to uphold the morale of America’s career spies and said solid, unbiased intelligence is the “lifeblood” of national security that is “more in demand than ever.” While the four-hour confirmation hearing on…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion