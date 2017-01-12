Milky Way’s monster black hole is spitting planet-sized chunks into space
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Science fiction movies always portray black holes as the cosmic bad guy. They suck up everything that might stray too close, those objects never to be seen again. It works slightly different in reality, but with much the same outcome. For instance, when an unlucky star wanders too close to the black hole at the center…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion