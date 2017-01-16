More Americans identifying as LGBTQ
More Americans Say They Are LGBT
More Americans are identifying themselves as members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender community, but they still make up only a small fraction of the total population, a Gallup poll published Monday indicated. The poll indicated 4.1 percent of Americans, an estimated 10 million people, identified as LGBT in 2016, up from 3.5 percent in…
