More than 90 arrested in protests in Washington: CNN
More than 90 people have been arrested so far in protests in the nation’s capital during demonstrations across the city as U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn into office, CNN reported on Friday.
Protesters and police clashed just blocks from the parade route and the White House, with some demonstrators smashing storefront windows and cars, and police in riot gear responding.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
