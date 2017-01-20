More than 90 arrested in protests in Washington: CNN

A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump carries a flag bearing Trump's likeness into a march of protesters against Trump along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

More than 90 people have been arrested so far in protests in the nation’s capital during demonstrations across the city as U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn into office, CNN reported on Friday.

Protesters and police clashed just blocks from the parade route and the White House, with some demonstrators smashing storefront windows and cars, and police in riot gear responding.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)