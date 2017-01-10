Morocco bans production and sale of burqa: report
Morocco has banned the production and sale of full-face Muslim veils – called burqas – apparently for security reasons, according to local media reports. While there was no official announcement by authorities in the North African nation, the reports said the interior ministry order would take effect this week. “We have taken the step of completely…
