Morocco ‘bans production and sale of the Burqa’

Newsweek

11 Jan 2017 at 22:22 ET                   
Woman wearing a burqa (Shutterstock)
Woman wearing a burqa (Shutterstock)

Morocco has outlawed the production and sale of the burqa over security concerns, according to media reports. Moroccan news site Le360 reported that the ban was initiated in the city of Casablanca. A law enforcement official reportedly told producers to stop making the full-face veils. Similar measures were seen in the southern city of Taroudant, with…

