Moth gut bacteria could help create new antibiotics

Popular Science

19 Jan 2017 at 16:08 ET                   
Cotton Leafworm, Spodoptera Littoralis
Cotton Leafworm, Spodoptera Littoralis

This benevolent bacteria fends off deadly microbial invaders S. Thiessen, MPI for Chemical Ecology The cotton leafworm, Spodoptera Littoralis, holds a bacterium in its gut capable of fending off unwanted, deadly microbes. Moths are herbivores. The last thing they want are tiny bugs in their bellies. But they give a pass to one bacterium—E. mundtii. In…

Sad black boy teenager (Shutterstock)
