Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mothers, daughters head to Women’s March on Washington

Newsweek

18 Jan 2017 at 14:26 ET                   
Women's March On Washington

Sarah Ross was getting ready for a date with her boyfriend earlier this month when her mother, Susie Ross, told her about the Women’s March on Washington. When she heard about the march, which takes place on Saturday, Susie Ross said she “instantly knew that’s where I need to be.” Excited, she asked her daughter if…

About the Author
Tom Price and Elizabeth Warren (Screengrab / CNN)
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Warren fiercely grills Trump pick Price for pushing bills that would benefit his stocks
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+