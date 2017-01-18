Mothers, daughters head to Women’s March on Washington
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Sarah Ross was getting ready for a date with her boyfriend earlier this month when her mother, Susie Ross, told her about the Women’s March on Washington. When she heard about the march, which takes place on Saturday, Susie Ross said she “instantly knew that’s where I need to be.” Excited, she asked her daughter if…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion