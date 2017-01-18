Quantcast

National Book Critics Circle announces finalists, but misses one of the biggest novels of 2016

Los Angeles Times

18 Jan 2017 at 09:43 ET                   
The National Book Critics Circle selected award finalists in six categories and announced three other prize winners Tuesday, but managed to miss one of the biggest books of 2016. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead has already won the National Book Award for fiction and been an Oprah pick — but it wasn’t among the five…

