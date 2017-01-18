National Book Critics Circle announces finalists, but misses one of the biggest novels of 2016
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The National Book Critics Circle selected award finalists in six categories and announced three other prize winners Tuesday, but managed to miss one of the biggest books of 2016. “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead has already won the National Book Award for fiction and been an Oprah pick — but it wasn’t among the five…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion