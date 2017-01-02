Nearly a century after the planing started, a New York subway arrives
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
NEW YORK — When planning started for the Second Avenue subway, Woodrow Wilson was president of the United States and people were driving the Ford Model T. The subway fare was 5 cents. On Sunday, nearly a century later, one of the most star-crossed infrastructure projects in the United States opened to gasps of disbelief. “I…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion