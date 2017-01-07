Quantcast

Neo-Nazi march planned in Montana

International Business Times

07 Jan 2017 at 09:31 ET                   
Nazis At May Day March, Seattle (Photo: Shutterstock)
Nazis At May Day March, Seattle (Photo: Shutterstock)

An armed Neo-Nazi march is slated to take place in Montana on Jan. 16 to harass a Jewish community, where a Hamas representative is confirmed to give a speech about the “international threat of Jews.” Coinciding with Martin Luther King Day, the march will take place in the upscale ski resort town of Whitefish, a part-time…

Donald Trump speaking with the media at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
