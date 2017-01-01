New Year Celebrations Mark 2017 Around the World
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Much of the globe celebrated the beginning of 2017 with fireworks, parties and other festivities, though many were somber in reflecting on the politics and popular culture of the past tumultuous year. Revelers gathered in Times Square, New York City’s iconic tourist attraction, to watch the famed crystal ball mark the seconds to the new year.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion