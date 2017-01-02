Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

New Year’s resolution? How to detox from Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter

International Business Times

02 Jan 2017 at 06:50 ET                   
A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Now that 2016 is slowly coming to an end, people are starting to make their New Year’s resolutions: eat better, exercise more, get a new job or save more money. But what about quitting bad habits like spending too much time on social media? If you’ve thought about doing a social media detox, but don’t know…

About the Author
Melania Trump addresses the RNC (Screen cap)
Next on Raw Story >
12 moments of right-wing horror and absurdity in 2016
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+