New Year’s resolution? How to detox from Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Now that 2016 is slowly coming to an end, people are starting to make their New Year’s resolutions: eat better, exercise more, get a new job or save more money. But what about quitting bad habits like spending too much time on social media? If you’ve thought about doing a social media detox, but don’t know…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion