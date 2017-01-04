Quantcast

New York City commuter train derails in Brooklyn, multiple injuries

Reuters

04 Jan 2017 at 09:10 ET                   
Image: New York City ambulance at the scene of an emergency (Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com)
Image: New York City ambulance at the scene of an emergency (Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com)

A New York City commuter train derailed on Wednesday during peak morning commuting hours, injuring multiple people, officials said.

The Long Island Railroad train derailed at about 8:30 a.m. local time at Atlantic Terminal in the borough of Brooklyn, city officials said in an email notification.

Multiple people have been injured in the incident, but the severity and number of injuries were not immediately known, New York police Detective Ahmed Nasser said.

Fox 5 News reported at least 18 people were injured.

(Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)

