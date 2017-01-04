New York City commuter train derails in Brooklyn, multiple injuries

A New York City commuter train derailed on Wednesday during peak morning commuting hours, injuring multiple people, officials said.

The Long Island Railroad train derailed at about 8:30 a.m. local time at Atlantic Terminal in the borough of Brooklyn, city officials said in an email notification.

Multiple people have been injured in the incident, but the severity and number of injuries were not immediately known, New York police Detective Ahmed Nasser said.

Fox 5 News reported at least 18 people were injured.

(Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)