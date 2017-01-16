New York mayor to join pre-inauguration protest after heaping praise on Trump’s senior adviser

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York, speaks at the United Nations in New York September 23, 2014 (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

Celebrities and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio are joining forces on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration to hold a rally in New York in opposition to the new administration, the Associated Press reports.

Thousands of New Yorkers are expected to take the street on Thursday, Jan. 19 with activist Rev. Al Sharpton and celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore and Rosie Perez. The rally was planned by various organizations, including Greenpeace and MoveOn.

“We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow, and every day,” said Ruffalo in a statement. He also noted that participants in the rally “are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear.”

Moore announced news of the rally on his Twitter account over the weekend. He added that actor Alec Baldwin — who has consistently gotten under Trump’s skin with his Saturday Night Live impressions — would be present at Thursday’s rally, which will be held outside the Trump International Hotel.

The New York mayor who has vowed to oppose the Trump administration will also be present. Though de Blasio will be joining celebrities and New Yorkers to rally against Trump before his inauguration on Jan. 20, his connections to the Kushner family raise some questions.

Just last week, de Blasio praised Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who was appointed to serve as an official senior adviser to the president-elect. At a news conference in Manhattan, the mayor told reporters, “About the person of Jared Kushner — I respect him a lot” and called Kushner “a very reasonable person.”

De Blasio called Kushner “a lot more reasonable and a lot more moderate.” New York Magazine argues instead that he is “more like his father-in-law than anyone imagines.”

Kushner has been praised by top New York cops as a “law-and-order person” whose donations to the New York City Police Foundation contributed to overseas intelligence operations, New York Magazine reported.

Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua, also donated the maximum in campaign contributions to de Blasio’s 2013 mayoral campaign. The New York City mayor will make an appearance at the rally, regardless.

Thursday’s rally will start at 6 p.m. ET at the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan.