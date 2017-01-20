‘No Trump, no KKK — no fascist USA!’: Anti-Trump protesters flock to US Embassy in London
More than 1,000 protesters showed up at the American Embassy in London to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.
According to the Mirror, demonstrators also unraveled a massive banner saying “sexist.”
One banner was unraveled a large banner across the Tower Bridge that read “build bridges, not walls.”
'migrants welcome here' on #westminsterbridge #bridgesnotwalls pic.twitter.com/USaTeuIAhI
— Matthew Butcher (@matthew1butcher) January 20, 2017
On Waterloo Bridge #bridgesnotwalls @Bridgesnotwallz pic.twitter.com/b5XQDVPnEF
— CONCRETE HISTORY (@theladiesbridge) January 20, 2017
INCREDIBLE to see his wave of defiant love & solidarity sweeping the globe today! #BridgesNotWalls #blacklivesmatter #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/3XN1ezDw8S
— Mya Pope-Weidemann (@MariennaPW) January 20, 2017
Today London said loud and clear that we will stand united stand against hatred and oppression, that we want #bridgesnotwalls. pic.twitter.com/liJT6x5Eh1
— Sirio (@SirioCD) January 20, 2017
London Bridge this morning #bridgesnotwalls #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/TyDjFnxKuJ
— HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) January 20, 2017
Anti-Trump protests were expected at dozens of cities around the globe and 19 cities in the UK to protest against the incoming U.S. president.
Chants from the crowd included things like “No fascist USA!” along with “No Trump, No KKK,” and “Hey, hey, ho ho, sexist Trump has got to go.”
Protests are expected tomorrow all over the world to march for women and progressive issues.
You can see some of the speeches and chants in the videos below:
London's US Embassy protest turned into a march across central London #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/rncaMl1TD9
— Ikran 👩🏾💻 (@ikrandahir) January 20, 2017