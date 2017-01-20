‘No Trump, no KKK — no fascist USA!’: Anti-Trump protesters flock to US Embassy in London

Anti-Trump protest in London (Photo: screen capture)

More than 1,000 protesters showed up at the American Embassy in London to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

According to the Mirror, demonstrators also unraveled a massive banner saying “sexist.”

One banner was unraveled a large banner across the Tower Bridge that read “build bridges, not walls.”

Today London said loud and clear that we will stand united stand against hatred and oppression, that we want #bridgesnotwalls. pic.twitter.com/liJT6x5Eh1 — Sirio (@SirioCD) January 20, 2017

Anti-Trump protests were expected at dozens of cities around the globe and 19 cities in the UK to protest against the incoming U.S. president.

Chants from the crowd included things like “No fascist USA!” along with “No Trump, No KKK,” and “Hey, hey, ho ho, sexist Trump has got to go.”

Protests are expected tomorrow all over the world to march for women and progressive issues.

You can see some of the speeches and chants in the videos below: