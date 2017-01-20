Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘No Trump, no KKK — no fascist USA!’: Anti-Trump protesters flock to US Embassy in London

Sarah K. Burris

20 Jan 2017 at 18:11 ET                   
Anti-Trump protest in London (Photo: screen capture)
Anti-Trump protest in London (Photo: screen capture)

More than 1,000 protesters showed up at the American Embassy in London to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump.

According to the Mirror, demonstrators also unraveled a massive banner saying “sexist.”

One banner was unraveled a large banner across the Tower Bridge that read “build bridges, not walls.”

Anti-Trump protests were expected at dozens of cities around the globe and 19 cities in the UK to protest against the incoming U.S. president.

Chants from the crowd included things like “No fascist USA!” along with “No Trump, No KKK,” and “Hey, hey, ho ho, sexist Trump has got to go.”

Protests are expected tomorrow all over the world to march for women and progressive issues.

You can see some of the speeches and chants in the videos below:

About the Author
Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah (Don LaVange/Flickr)
Next on Raw Story >
Chaffetz thanks Clinton for her service while promising the email ‘investigation continues’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+