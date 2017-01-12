‘Now I am become death’: Internet recoils from Taco Bell’s new fried chicken taco shell

Taco Bell Naked Chicken Chalupa (Screengrab)

Taco Bell, recently branded “one of the healthiest fast-food chains in the nation,” is flouting that designation this month, with plans introduce a fried chicken taco shell to all its stores, nationwide.

USA Today’s For the Win reports the Naked Chicken Chalupa will be released on Jan. 26 and is the first taco shell made entirely of marinated, all-white crispy chicken.” The brand’s press release promises the chalupa is “kicked up with bold Mexican spices and seasoning, and is packed with fresh shredded lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch.”

The recipe is based on the Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Grillers, a fried chicken recipe the brand offered for a limited time in 2015. Last year, Taco Bell—which is run by the same corporation that owns KFC—announced it was working on a fried chicken “chip,” which according to preliminary reports are essentially just triangle chicken nuggets.

Still, if the notion of eating a fried chicken taco at Taco Bell is “shell-shocking” to you, you’re certainly not alone:

“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” pic.twitter.com/4cctsL0oZH — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) January 11, 2017

Between that press conference and news that Taco Bell is releasing a FRIED CHICKEN SHELL chalupa, maybe the end of the world is here, guys. pic.twitter.com/vIyue59bAV — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 11, 2017

In more important news…@tacobell is Making America Greater 🇺🇸🌮 pic.twitter.com/VKCY55Fgxv — Matt (@MattOverton_LS) January 11, 2017

I think Taco Bell’s test kitchen is manned by a professional chef and 3 stoned guys who just keep throwing out ideas https://t.co/ysvTw9GoEi — Jim Sharpe🎙 (@JimSharpe) January 11, 2017

Hey Trump may be president in 9 days, but at least Taco Bell introduced a new fried chicken shell taco pic.twitter.com/69LwYSDpeP — snoɯʎuou∀ ˥I∀Hʞ (@KhailAnonymous) January 11, 2017