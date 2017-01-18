Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obama earmarks more money to combat global climate change

Los Angeles Times

18 Jan 2017 at 00:38 ET                   
U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the podium after speaking to journalists during his last news conference of the year at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the podium after speaking to journalists during his last news conference of the year at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Obama earmarks more money to combat global climate change

With the clock running out on his administration, President Barack Obama pledged another $500 million to an international fund for combating climate change, increasing the country’s financial commitment before his successor takes office on Friday. President-elect Donald Trump has called for halting contributions to the fund, which was created under the global warming agreement reached in…

About the Author
Tucker Carlson Tonight (Screengrab)
Next on Raw Story >
‘I wouldn’t be given airtime unless I was legitimate’: Fake protest organizer trolls Tucker Carlson
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+