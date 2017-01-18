Obama earmarks more money to combat global climate change
With the clock running out on his administration, President Barack Obama pledged another $500 million to an international fund for combating climate change, increasing the country’s financial commitment before his successor takes office on Friday. President-elect Donald Trump has called for halting contributions to the fund, which was created under the global warming agreement reached in…
