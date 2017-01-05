Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obama is going to have a wild farewell party

Newsweek

05 Jan 2017 at 15:18 ET                   
Barack Obama interviewed by Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)
Barack Obama interviewed by Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)

While Donald Trump struggles to land big names (or any names) to perform at his inauguration on January 20, the Obamas have corralled a host of A-listers for their final party at the White House, which will take place Friday night. Related: Obama to deliver farewell address from Chicago January 10 The White House has yet…

About the Author
Rep. Katherine Clark, D-MA (https://katherineclark.house.gov/index.cfm/home)
Next on Raw Story >
Massachusetts Dem Rep says she’s boycotting inauguration of ‘bigoted, misogynist, anti-Semitic, racist’ Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+