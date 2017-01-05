Obama is going to have a wild farewell party
While Donald Trump struggles to land big names (or any names) to perform at his inauguration on January 20, the Obamas have corralled a host of A-listers for their final party at the White House, which will take place Friday night. Related: Obama to deliver farewell address from Chicago January 10 The White House has yet…
