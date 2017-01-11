Quantcast

Obama is the first US president to author an article in Science magazine

GlobalPost

11 Jan 2017 at 16:54 ET                   
US President Barack Obama inspects the presidental guard in Athens on November 15, 2016 (AFP Photo/Louisa Gouliamaki)
US President Barack Obama inspects the presidental guard in Athens on November 15, 2016 (AFP Photo/Louisa Gouliamaki)

In an eleventh-hour attempt to cement his legacy on climate change and dissuade his successor from scrapping his policies, President Barack Obama published an article in a top academic journal, Science, this week. Science editors say, according to their records, he is the first sitting US president to author an article in the peer-reviewed journal. Past…

