Obama is the first US president to author an article in Science magazine
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In an eleventh-hour attempt to cement his legacy on climate change and dissuade his successor from scrapping his policies, President Barack Obama published an article in a top academic journal, Science, this week. Science editors say, according to their records, he is the first sitting US president to author an article in the peer-reviewed journal. Past…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion