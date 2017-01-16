Obama says he didn’t ‘crack the code’ on Washington partisanship
Washington (dpa) – US President Barack Obama says the severity of partisanship in Washington, even in times of crisis, was one of the biggest surprises of his eight years in office. In an interview broadcast Sunday night on US broadcaster CBS, Obama said had been warned about the issue but didn’t fully appreciate how members of…
