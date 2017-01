Obama says he didn’t underestimate Putin but did misjudge potency of misinformation

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama insisted in an interview that aired Sunday he did not underestimate Russian President Vladimir Putin when he dismissed Mitt Romney’s 2012 campaign assessment that the country was the top U.S. geopolitical foe. But Obama acknowledged he may have misjudged Russia’s ability to tamper in the American electoral process. “I underestimated the…