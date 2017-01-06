Obamacare battle: Americans divided on plan to repeal first, replace later: Poll
The American public remains deeply divided over Obamacare, but only 1 in 5 back a Republican plan first to repeal the law, then to come up with a replacement, according to a timely poll that says most people want Congress to have a firm alternative in hand before it pulls the plug on the existing system.…
