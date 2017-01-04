Obamacare repeal threatens rural hospitals: Kaiser
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article was written for Kaiser Health News Judy Keller, 69, has always relied on Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, for medical care, just as her parents did before her. When she walks through the halls, she recognizes faces from the community, including some from her days as a schoolteacher. The 64-bed facility, she says, is…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion