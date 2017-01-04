Quantcast

Obamacare repeal threatens rural hospitals: Kaiser

Newsweek

04 Jan 2017 at 22:58 ET                   
'Stressed doctor' [Shutterstock]
'Stressed doctor' [Shutterstock]

This article was written for Kaiser Health News Judy Keller, 69, has always relied on Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, for medical care, just as her parents did before her. When she walks through the halls, she recognizes faces from the community, including some from her days as a schoolteacher. The 64-bed facility, she says, is…

