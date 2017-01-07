Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obamacare repeal would crush California economy

International Business Times

07 Jan 2017 at 09:28 ET                   
A cargo ship is seen passing under the Golden Gate Bridge (AFP)
A cargo ship is seen passing under the Golden Gate Bridge (AFP)

The fate of Obamacare now lies in the hands of Republican lawmakers who have made it a priority to dismantle the healthcare law. If it’s repealed, millions of people who were covered under the Affordable Care Act for the first time ever could no longer have access to healthcare, but a new report shows the impact…

About the Author
Donald Trump speaking with the media at a hangar at Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump continues meltdown over Russian involvement in election — by blaming the Democrats for hack
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+