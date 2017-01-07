Obamacare repeal would crush California economy
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The fate of Obamacare now lies in the hands of Republican lawmakers who have made it a priority to dismantle the healthcare law. If it’s repealed, millions of people who were covered under the Affordable Care Act for the first time ever could no longer have access to healthcare, but a new report shows the impact…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion