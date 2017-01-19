Quantcast

Olbermann: Dems are right to skip inauguration of ‘racist, seemingly psychotic Russian plant’ Trump

David Ferguson

19 Jan 2017 at 16:57 ET                   
Keith Olbermann appears on 'The View' on March 25, 2016. (ABC)
Keith Olbermann appears on 'The View' on March 25, 2016. (ABC)

On Thursday, commentator Keith Olbermann urged Americans to boycott the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“It’s very simple,” he said. “Don’t go, don’t watch, don’t tweet, don’t respond, don’t spend money on it, don’t spend one brain cell on it.”

“Depend upon this,” Olbermann joked, “if the Bible leaps from his touch or the authorities arrest him for violating the Logan Act, you will hear about it.”

“If you’re an elected Democratic official, under no circumstances should you attend,” he continued. “I don’t want to hear about you ‘working with him,’ unless you’re working to move him to the Caymans. I want to hear about your plans to impeach him or force him to resign.”

Olbermann blasted Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NB) who urged Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) to attend Trump’s inauguration and “celebrate the peaceful transition of power.”

“Senator,” Olbermann said, “if you think that we or anyone else will let you normalize the transfer of power to a racist, seemingly psychotic Russian plant, perhaps you should look again at how heroes like John Lewis responded the last time the white supremacists of this country insisted that this was about power and that we should all accept its use and its misuse peacefully.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
