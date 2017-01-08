Olympics may have had role in Russia’s election-campaign hacking
Did the Olympics play a role in alleged Russian hacking that targeted the U.S. presidential campaign? The U.S. intelligence report released Friday, which says Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the operation, raises that possibility. “Putin publicly pointed to the Panama Papers disclosure and the Olympic doping scandal as U.S.-directed efforts to defame Russia, suggesting he sought…
