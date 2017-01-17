One in four federal employees concerned their agencies will be dysfunctional under Trump

Federal employees are bracing themselves for their new bosses and are in agreement for the most part that what’s coming could be damning to their agencies.

Just three days out from Donald Trump’s inauguration, the president-elect has received a historically low approval rating, starting his first White House term with the approval of just 44 percent. Most federal employees disapprove of the incoming Trump administration, as well.

The Government Executive reports that nearly 60 percent of federal employees disapproved of Trump’s transition, and just one-third think he might be “at least partly effective at managing government.” Most federal employees who participated in the survey believed the incoming administration would likely not be effective with the day-to-day aspects of government management.

Only 20 percent of the respondents thought Trump would positively impact their agency’s mission, while 48 percent responded the opposite.

Federal employees were also not pleased with Trump’s cabinet picks — specifically those that would be the next heads of their respective agencies. According to the findings, nearly one in four respondents were not confident that Trump’s appointees would allow them to effectively carry out their work.

Based on the report, it would appear that the majority of people living in the U.S. are not looking forward to Jan. 20.