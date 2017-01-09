Orlando police officer shot and killed; deputy dies in crash during manhunt for suspect
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Orlando-area law enforcement officers were killed Monday morning, one shot by a murder suspect who managed to get away and a second killed in a crash while officers and deputies scrambled to find him. The first victim was an Orlando police officer, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, who was shot and killed on…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion