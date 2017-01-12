Parents of teen found in gym mat allege time of death manipulated
ATLANTA — With a ruling expected any day that could cost them nearly $1 million, the parents of Kendrick Johnson this week added a new wrinkle to their wrongful death suit that continues to evolve. In the latest amended complaint, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, the Johnsons claim Lowndes County school officials, colluding with local…
