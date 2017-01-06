Quantcast

Pentagon chief: Trump needs to keep alliances, hold Russia accountable in Syria

Voice of America

06 Jan 2017 at 08:41 ET                   
Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter gestures during a special session of the WEF annual meeting in Davos, on Jan. 22, 2016. (Agence France-Presse/Fabrice Coffrini)
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter says President-elect Donald Trump’s administration should maintain partnerships with NATO and allies in the Asia-Pacific, while also holding Russia accountable to its stated mission of battling terrorists in Syria and help end the war. The recommendations came in a memo that Carter, like the other Cabinet secretaries, prepared to highlight what…

