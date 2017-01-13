Quantcast

Penthouse may have proof of Trump’s ‘golden shower’ tryst at Moscow hotel

International Business Times

13 Jan 2017 at 08:12 ET                   
Image: Donald Trump tells ABC News that he's made 'a lot of sacrifices' (Screen capture)
Donald Trump tells ABC News that he's made 'a lot of sacrifices' (Screen capture)

Adult magazine Penthouse has received three claims for its $1 million offer to anyone who could provide real tapes of President-elect Donald Trump’s alleged and unproven sexual escapades at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow, the publication’s editor exclusively revealed to International Business Times Thursday. Penthouse editor Raphie Aronowitz said the magazine isn’t conducting a “witch hunt,” but…

