Penthouse may have proof of Trump’s ‘golden shower’ tryst at Moscow hotel
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Adult magazine Penthouse has received three claims for its $1 million offer to anyone who could provide real tapes of President-elect Donald Trump’s alleged and unproven sexual escapades at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow, the publication’s editor exclusively revealed to International Business Times Thursday. Penthouse editor Raphie Aronowitz said the magazine isn’t conducting a “witch hunt,” but…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion