Police hunt for killers after three lions beheaded in South Africa
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Johannesburg (dpa) – South African police are hunting for the killers of three lions whose heads and paws were cut off, possibly for use in traditional magic ceremonies, police said Friday. The male animals were killed in Tzaneen Lion and Predator Park in northern Limpopo province on Wednesday, police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe said. It is not…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion