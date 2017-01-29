Pop star Rihanna condemns travel bans and calls Pres. Trump an ‘immoral pig’

Pop star Rihanna and Pres. Donald Trump (composite image)

Barbadian pop star Rihanna condemned Pres. Donald Trump and his executive orders banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., according to TheHill.com.

“Disgusted!” the singer wrote on Twitter. “The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Trump’s travel bans have spread chaos throughout the country’s immigration system and stranded travelers all over the world as it was implemented unevenly at airports and border crossings around the country.

Thousands of immigration lawyers

Watch video about this story, embedded below: