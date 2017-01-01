Quantcast

Pope Francis says terrorism is a ‘bloodstain on world’

International Business Times

01 Jan 2017 at 12:50 ET                   
Pope Francis attends the Via Crucis torchlight procession on Good Friday at the Colosseum on March 25, 2016 in Rome. (AFP/Filippo Monteforte)
Pope Francis used his New Year’s Day speech to address the latest attacks in Istanbul. The Pope was in Vatican City when he called on his followers to “confront the plague of terrorism.” “Unfortunately, violence has stricken even in this night of good wishes and hope,” the Pope said during his annual Jan. 1 address in…

Michele Norris appears on CBC (screen grab)
