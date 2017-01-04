Popular singer makes racial slur against Obama at Jerusalem concert — and crowd cheers him on
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Footage has emerged of a popular Jewish singer using a racial slur against President Barack Obama at a concert in Jerusalem. Mordechai Ben David, a 65-year-old Brooklynite from the Hasidic sect of Judaism, was performing a song about peace on December 29 when he launched an attack on the outgoing U.S. leader, calling him a “kushi”—a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion