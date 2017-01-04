Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Popular singer makes racial slur against Obama at Jerusalem concert — and crowd cheers him on

Newsweek

04 Jan 2017 at 16:02 ET                   
Barack Obama (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)
Barack Obama (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

Footage has emerged of a popular Jewish singer using a racial slur against President Barack Obama at a concert in Jerusalem. Mordechai Ben David, a 65-year-old Brooklynite from the Hasidic sect of Judaism, was performing a song about peace on December 29 when he launched an attack on the outgoing U.S. leader, calling him a “kushi”—a…

About the Author
Joe Biggs (Screengrab)
Next on Raw Story >
‘Every kiss begins with roofies’: Host of unofficial Trump TV promoted rape and sexual violence
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+