President Donald Trump receives message from Pope Francis
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Pope Francis penned a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday as the 45th president moved into the White House. The Vatican sent Trump a letter after the inauguration, saying he hoped that under Trump’s presidency “America’s stature [will] continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor.” “At a time when our…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion