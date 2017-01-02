Prince Charles could spark a ‘constitutional crisis’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article first appeared on International Business Times. As Queen Elizabeth II spends her 13th day out of the public eye, forgoing annual holiday traditions while battling what’s been called a “heavy cold,” many have been wondering what comes next for the royal family following the queen’s death or abdication. Buckingham Palace reported Friday the queen…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion