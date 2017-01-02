Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Prince Charles could spark a ‘constitutional crisis’

Newsweek

02 Jan 2017 at 16:05 ET                   
Prince Charles (Photo: Shutterstock)
Prince Charles (Photo: Shutterstock)

This article first appeared on International Business Times. As Queen Elizabeth II spends her 13th day out of the public eye, forgoing annual holiday traditions while battling what’s been called a “heavy cold,” many have been wondering what comes next for the royal family following the queen’s death or abdication. Buckingham Palace reported Friday the queen…

About the Author
garrymccarthy
Next on Raw Story >
Former Chicago cop somehow blames high murder rate on BLM activists
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+