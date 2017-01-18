Protester sets himself on fire outside D.C. Trump International hotel

A 45-year-old California man set himself ablaze outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington (Screen capture)

A man protesting the election of Republican Donald Trump set himself on fire outside Trump’s new hotel the Trump International in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night.

ABC News said that witnesses saw the man douse himself in accelerant and use a cigarette lighter to set himself ablaze.

WRC-TV reported the man told bystanders he was from California. and he tried to light himself on fire as a protest. The as-yet unidentified man said he was protesting the election of a president who is “incapable of respecting the Constitution.”

The 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with third-degree burns but is expected to survive.

