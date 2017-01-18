Quantcast

Protester sets himself on fire outside D.C. Trump International hotel

David Ferguson

18 Jan 2017 at 19:47 ET                   
A 45-year-old California man set himself ablaze outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington (Screen capture)
A 45-year-old California man set himself ablaze outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington (Screen capture)

A man protesting the election of Republican Donald Trump set himself on fire outside Trump’s new hotel the Trump International in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night.

ABC News said that witnesses saw the man douse himself in accelerant and use a cigarette lighter to set himself ablaze.

WRC-TV reported the man told bystanders he was from California. and he tried to light himself on fire as a protest. The as-yet unidentified man said he was protesting the election of a president who is “incapable of respecting the Constitution.”

The 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with third-degree burns but is expected to survive.

Watch video about this story, embedded below:

David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
