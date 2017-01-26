Quantcast

Protesters dancing outside Philly hotel ahead of Trump visit

Philadelphia Inquirer

26 Jan 2017 at 01:16 ET                   
Protesters block an entry point before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters block an entry point before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

PHILADELPHIA — A day before the newly sworn-in president was set to visit Philadelphia, the streets in front of the Loews hotel in Center City became a gathering place for protesters to dance, chant and express their hopes for the next four years. Philadelphia police estimated that more than 1,000 people were demonstrating as part of…

