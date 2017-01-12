Quantcast

Puerto Rico turns to Lewandowski to lobby Trump on debt

Pro Publica

12 Jan 2017 at 18:25 ET                   
Corey Lewandowski (CNN/YouTube)
Corey Lewandowski (CNN/YouTube)

The hedge funds and insurance companies that want financially strapped Puerto Rico to pay them back in full may have found a new ally: Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski. The newly elected governor of Puerto Rico is in discussions to hire Lewandowski’s lobbying firm, at a time when the island’s creditors are hoping that…

ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
