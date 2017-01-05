Quantcast

Pulse survivors speak out on behalf of Florida assault weapons ban

Orlando Sentinel

05 Jan 2017 at 23:31 ET                   
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub, where people were killed by a gunman, in Orlando, Florida, U.S June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub, where people were killed by a gunman, in Orlando, Florida, U.S June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

ORLANDO, Fla. — Survivors of the Pulse massacre gave an emotional appeal Thursday in favor of new bill that would ban assault weapons in Florida. “With all the chaos happening that night, I thought I was only shot three times in the beginning, later on finding out I was shot six times,” said Angel Colon, who…

