Putin calls report which said Russia had damaging details on Trump a hoax

Reuters

17 Jan 2017 at 08:37 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday an unsubstantiated report that alleged Russia had gathered compromising material on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was a hoax.

Putin, who reiterated he had never met Trump, said he hoped that Moscow and Washington could eventually get their troubled relations back to normal.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

