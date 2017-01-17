Putin calls report which said Russia had damaging details on Trump a hoax

Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday an unsubstantiated report that alleged Russia had gathered compromising material on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was a hoax.

Putin, who reiterated he had never met Trump, said he hoped that Moscow and Washington could eventually get their troubled relations back to normal.

