Putin calls report which said Russia had damaging details on Trump a hoax
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday an unsubstantiated report that alleged Russia had gathered compromising material on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was a hoax.
Putin, who reiterated he had never met Trump, said he hoped that Moscow and Washington could eventually get their troubled relations back to normal.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
