Putin defends Trump in prostitute controversy
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed allegations against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that suggested that the 70-year-old billionaire had solicited prostitutes in Moscow, while adding that “they are of course also the best in the world. But I doubt Trump took that bait.” Putin’s statements were delivered on Russian state television on Tuesday where he also…
