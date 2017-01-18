Quantcast

Putin defends Trump in prostitute controversy

International Business Times

18 Jan 2017 at 08:37 ET                   
Putin and Trump
Putin and Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed allegations against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that suggested that the 70-year-old billionaire had solicited prostitutes in Moscow, while adding that “they are of course also the best in the world. But I doubt Trump took that bait.” Putin’s statements were delivered on Russian state television on Tuesday where he also…

